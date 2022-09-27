3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, also entered an Alford plea Monday to three counts of third-degree burglary.

In an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilty, though a guilty plea is entered into the record.

Nick Bogue, 41, of Lake View, Iowa, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to second-degree arson.

In all three cases, the defendants entered into plea agreements that call for the dismissal of several other theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges. Becker faces up to 10 years in prison, Ford agreed to a 10-year suspended prison sentence and probation, and Bogue will receive a deferred judgment and probation. All are scheduled for sentencing in November.

John Bogue, 34, of Lake View, is scheduled for an Oct. 24 plea hearing. He is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

All four were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

John and Nick Bogue were charged with setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.