3 plead not guilty in string of Sac County burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three Sac County men have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to a string of burglaries at rural homes.

Nick Bogue, 34, of Lake View, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday in Sac County District Court to three counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. He previously pleaded not guilty of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Nick Bogue mugshot

Nick Bogue

John Bogue, 34, of Lake View, pleaded not guilty on May 14 to ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, pleaded not guilty on May 9 of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary, plus drug charges from a separate case.

John Bogue mugshot

John Bogue

The three are charged with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

John and Nick Bogue are charged with setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, previously pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and several counts of burglary and theft.

James Becker mug

Becker
Court stock
