3 plead not guilty in string of Sac County burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three Sac County men have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to a string of burglaries at rural homes.

Nick Bogue, 34, of Lake View, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday in Sac County District Court to three counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. He previously pleaded not guilty of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

John Bogue, 34, of Lake View, pleaded not guilty on May 14 to ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, pleaded not guilty on May 9 of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary, plus drug charges from a separate case.

The three are charged with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

John and Nick Bogue are charged with setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, previously pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and several counts of burglary and theft.

