HARTINGTON, Neb. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot last week at a work site near Hartington.

Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, died Wednesday after being shot at a tower work site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was arrested at the scene and faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was called to the shooting scene, where crew members were attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon. He was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an argument between the two men.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.