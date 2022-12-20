 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
31-year-old Sioux Falls man charged in 110-mph pursuit in Lyon County

Police lights

LARCHWOOD, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been charged in connection with a September pursuit in Lyon County that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

Bobby Olseth, 31, was charged Sunday with felony eluding and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense and operating while under the influence -- first offense.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, Olseth was driving a Hyundai Elantra, which had expired registration, over the speed limit on Highway 9. 

When a Lyon County deputy activated his patrol cruiser's emergency lights and siren, the complaint stated Olseth failed to stop and a pursuit began on Highway 9. 

Olseth's vehicle traveled roughly 110 miles per hour for four to five miles in the country and, then, one mile through the city of Larchwood. 

"The defendant lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking a unattended vehicle and two trees before becoming disabled," the complaint stated.

Olseth was found to be under the influence of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, and in possession of cocaine, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a container of urine, according to the complaint. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

