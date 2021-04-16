3rd arrest made in Select Mart burglary

SIOUX CITY -- A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary of a Sioux City convenience store.

Eric Behrends, 21, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

He is charged with participating in a March 29 break-in at Select Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd. He and twin brothers Chase and Chance Van Hofwegen, both 18, of Sioux City, are accused of forcing entry through the store's drive-up window and ransacking the store and causing thousands of dollars in damage. They are suspected of stealing more than $17,000 in goods, including vaping pens, alcohol and tobacco products, snacks, beverages and cash registers.

Police served a search warrant at Behrends' mobile home at 5309 N. Highway 75 and found many of the stolen items.

Chase and Chance Van Hofwegen were arrested April 9 after a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy located Chase Van Hofwegen driving a minivan reported stolen in an armed robbery in Sioux Falls.

Chance Van Hofwegen was arrested at Behrends' home after police served the search warrant there.

Both are charged with theft, and Chase Van Hofwegen faces an additional charge of eluding.

