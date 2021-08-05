3rd person to plead guilty to fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A third and final suspect in a fatal Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party is expected to plead guilty and avoid facing a possible lifetime prison sentence.

Carlos Morales is scheduled to enter his plea Friday pursuant to a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. He is one of three young men charged with firing several shots into a house, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and injuring three others.

Morales, 18, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 24 in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. If his plea agreement is similar to those Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings reached with his two-co-defendants, Morales will have the opportunity to someday get out of prison.

His brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Bauer, 19, to 50 years. Both must serve 35 years before they're eligible for parole.