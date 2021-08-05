3rd person to plead guilty to fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A third and final suspect in a fatal Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party is expected to plead guilty and avoid facing a possible lifetime prison sentence.
Carlos Morales is scheduled to enter his plea Friday pursuant to a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. He is one of three young men charged with firing several shots into a house, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and injuring three others.
Morales, 18, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 24 in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. If his plea agreement is similar to those Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings reached with his two-co-defendants, Morales will have the opportunity to someday get out of prison.
His brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Bauer, 19, to 50 years. Both must serve 35 years before they're eligible for parole.
The three were charged with firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where the shooting victims were among 20-25 people gathered for a New Year's Eve party.
Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. Bauer pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and also firing shots.
In April, District Judge Jeffrey Neary denied Carlos Morales' request to have his case transferred to juvenile court. Morales was 17 at the time of the shooting and turned 18 ten days later. Neary said that Morales had exhausted most of the treatment options available to him in the juvenile court system during previous brushes with the law.
If Morales goes through with his plea, one person charged in connection with the shooting will remain scheduled for trial. Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving Morales, his brother and Bauer to and from the shooting scene and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.