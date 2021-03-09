4 new Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies sworn in Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Four new deputies were sworn into the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
The new deputies -- Angel Chagolla, Luke Talbert, Maxwell Stewart and Andrew Theisen -- were sworn in Tuesday morning, with Chief Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer presiding.
Three of the deputies will attend the academy at Western Iowa Tech Community College beginning March 15, while the fourth will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Iowa, beginning May 3. Upon completion of the academy each deputy will go through a 16-week field training program, according to the sheriff's office.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
