 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies sworn in Tuesday
View Comments

4 new Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies sworn in Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Woodbury County new deputies

Four new Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies were sworn in Tuesday morning. Pictured here from left to right are Maxwell Stewart, Angel Chagolla, Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Luke Talbert and Andrew Theisen. 

 Provided / Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY -- Four new deputies were sworn into the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. 

The new deputies -- Angel Chagolla, Luke Talbert, Maxwell Stewart and Andrew Theisen -- were sworn in Tuesday morning, with Chief Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer presiding. 

Three of the deputies will attend the academy at Western Iowa Tech Community College beginning March 15, while the fourth will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Iowa, beginning May 3.  Upon completion of the academy each deputy will go through a 16-week field training program, according to the sheriff's office. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News