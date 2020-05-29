4 NW Iowans have portions of armed robbery prison terms vacated

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has vacated portions of prison sentences of four Northwest Iowa men, each convicted seven years ago of violent armed robberies, because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that wording in one of their charges was unconstitutional.
The prison sentence each received under the charge in question was voided, and they will be resentenced.
Jeffrey Schoon, Terrence Miles, Austin Peters and David Johnson all were convicted in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in 2013 for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, among other charges.
A 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case that originated in the U.S. 5th Circuit said that the definition of a "crime of violence" contained in a subsection of the law under which the defendants were prosecuted was unconstitutionally vague, a ruling likely leading to the resentencing of hundreds of criminal defendants across the country.
In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand in Sioux City appointed a federal public defender to review the convictions of the four local defendants because they had been convicted under the same statute that was subject to the Supreme Court ruling. All four ultimately filed motions to void their conviction of the unconstitutional charge.
On Wednesday, Strand issued his order vacating their prison sentences. They remain in custody while awaiting resentencing.
Tim Duax, chief of the Sioux City branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Friday he could not comment on the pending cases or how the ruling might affect each man's prison sentence.
Of the four, Johnson, of Sioux City, likely will remain in prison for years, despite his sentence for the unconstitutional charge being vacated. He was sentenced in August 2013 to more than 28 years in prison for the 2012 armed robberies of Seoul Foods in South Sioux City and Sarg's Mini Mart in Sioux City.
Convicted of two counts each of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count each of possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and robbery, Johnson was sentenced to a total of 343 months in prison. Of that total, 30 months were linked to the charge now vacated. Minus that sentence, he still would have roughly 19 years remaining to serve.
Miles, of Sioux City, and Peters, of Nemaha, Iowa, both co-defendants of Johnson, received 118-month (nearly 10 years) prison sentences in 2013 for their roles in the Seoul Foods robbery. Each received 18-month sentences on charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery and possession of a short-barrelled rifle. Both received 100-month sentences for the charge now vacated.
Having served more than 18 months in prison already, it's possible both could be released from prison upon resentencing. Strand also could choose to resentence them to longer sentences on the remaining charges.
Schoon, of Wall Lake, robbed banks in Odebolt, Vail, Lytton and Early in 2011 and 2012. He was sentenced in April 2013 to 15 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of the conspiracy and four counts of bank robbery. His sentence included five years for the charge now vacated and 10 years for the remaining charges.
Duax said it's likely other cases in the Northern District of Iowa will be reviewed and similar rulings vacating prison sentences issued.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.