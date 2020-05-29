4 NW Iowans have portions of armed robbery prison terms vacated

Tim Duax, chief of the Sioux City branch of the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Friday he could not comment on the pending cases or how the ruling might affect each man's prison sentence.

Of the four, Johnson, of Sioux City, likely will remain in prison for years, despite his sentence for the unconstitutional charge being vacated. He was sentenced in August 2013 to more than 28 years in prison for the 2012 armed robberies of Seoul Foods in South Sioux City and Sarg's Mini Mart in Sioux City.

Convicted of two counts each of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count each of possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and robbery, Johnson was sentenced to a total of 343 months in prison. Of that total, 30 months were linked to the charge now vacated. Minus that sentence, he still would have roughly 19 years remaining to serve.

Miles, of Sioux City, and Peters, of Nemaha, Iowa, both co-defendants of Johnson, received 118-month (nearly 10 years) prison sentences in 2013 for their roles in the Seoul Foods robbery. Each received 18-month sentences on charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery and possession of a short-barrelled rifle. Both received 100-month sentences for the charge now vacated.