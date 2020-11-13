4 people arrested after vehicle pursuit in Dakota County

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After an extended pursuit over several highways in Northeast Nebraska and a rollover wreck, four people were arrested on drug and other charges by Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident began about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, when a trooper observed a car speeding on U.S. Highway 75 in South Sioux City, according to a release. The driver refused to stop and fled southbound, and the pursuit began.

Authorities pursued the vehicle westbound on 164th Street, then northbound on Nebraska Highway 110, and eventually eastbound on U.S. Highway 20. The release said the vehicle merged onto Interstate 129, crossed the median and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes, before turning back and driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle then left the 129 highway, drove into a ditch and down a steep hill, where before rolling onto its roof, at which point the four occupants fled on foot.

The four eventually apprehended and arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver were Kyle Bottorff, 24, of Hawarden, Iowa, Shanelle Horn, 28, of Winnebago, Nebraska, Arden Stabler, 29, of Decatur, Nebraska, and Frederick Baxter, 48, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bottorff, Stabler and Baxter were held in Dakota County Jail. Horn was transported to the hospital in Sioux City for an unrelated issue. The investigation remains ongoing.

