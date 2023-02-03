SIOUX CITY — An Omaha woman has been arrested on felony charges, including arson, in connection with an October shoplifting incident at Scheels that involved an explosion.

Jessica Katz, 40, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree arson, a class B felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Katz and another woman entered Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, at 7:03 p.m. on Oct. 26. The women grabbed a number of items from various departments in the store, including a dog collar and harness, three T-shirts, two pairs of jogger pants and a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

At 7:32 p.m., the other woman left the store and went out to a silver Mercury Mariner that was parked in the parking lot. After she returned to the store, the complaint stated that the woman grabbed a BB gun and gave it to Katz. The two women then separated, with Katz going to the front display, where she began organizing store merchandise, and the other woman going to the bow section.

Then, the other woman removed a lighter and a small device with a fuse from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt. She lit the fuse on fire and tossed the device onto a shelf, before walking away, according to the complaint. A short time later, the device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Dozens of employees and dozens more customers were in the store at the time of the explosion, according to the complaint.

Katz exited the store carrying the merchandise that she and the other woman had collected. The complaint stated that they did not pay for the merchandise before leaving the store.

Katz dropped the dog harness, before the women fled the scene in the Mercury Mariner. The stolen items totaled $562.97, according to the complaint.

Katz is being held at the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.