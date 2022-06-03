40-year prison sentence for ex-Plymouth County deputy who stole painkillers

LE MARS, Iowa -- Aaron Leusink's addiction to painkillers started with one pill.

Prescribed hydrocodone after undergoing a vasectomy performed after his fourth child was born 11 years ago, Leusink said he took one of the pills to ease the pain as he recovered from the procedure.

"One pill that made me feel good changed my entire life," Leusink told District Judge Roger Sailer.

The high from that first pill led Leusink to take all of his prescription, then any unused opiates he could find from family members' past prescriptions. He later turned to theft, using his position as a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy to steal prescription drugs collected as evidence and from homes while serving search warrants. He broke into pharmacies and stole more.

His secrets came crashing down on April 20, 2020, when a state investigator visited his home, asking about the missing drugs.

"I had to look my family in the face and tell them who I had become," the former deputy said.

He looked his family members in the face again Thursday, this time hugging, kissing and telling them goodbye after Sailer sentenced him to 40 years in prison for burglary, theft and other charges.

Leusink had faced up to 60 years in prison, and Sailer said the fact Leusink had sought treatment and has been sober since his arrest two years ago worked in his favor. However, the circumstances surrounding the crimes were "nothing short of outrageous," Sailer said, and the damage done to the integrity of the sheriff's office, law enforcement and the criminal justice system is not easily fixed.

"All of these crimes represent a gross, gross violation of the public's trust," said Sailer, who also fined Leusink a total of $3,195.

Apologizing to his former co-workers, the community and his family, Leusink asked Sailer for leniency, telling the judge he'd continue his drug abuse rehabilitation and needed to support his family, who he said would suffer financially in his absence, possibly losing their business and home.

"I've made some mistakes, your honor, and I fully understand the people I've hurt," Leusink said. "I'm asking you for a chance to right my wrongs but at the same time support my family."

Ironically, Leusink served as the department's DARE officer for nine years, educating hundreds of Plymouth County students about the dangers of drugs. Retired Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo said the 30 years he spent in office promoting integrity and trust were shattered by a man he had hired and had sworn under oath to uphold the law.

"He used the very system designed to protect the public for his own advantage," Van Otterloo said. "We've been given a black eye by the actions of former deputy Leusink."

Earlier, Leusink's wife, April, had asked for leniency, saying the stress of being separated from her husband since he'd been jailed after pleading guilty two months ago has taken a toll on her and their children.

"We have not had a family meal since Aaron's been gone, and I can't bring myself to look at the empty seat," she said. "He has never had ill intentions to anyone."

Leusink, 43, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty in April in Plymouth County District Court to 11 charges: single counts of first-degree burglary, felonious misconduct in office, fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

Van Otterloo had asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate Leusink in April 2020 after a review of his body camera videos showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. Leusink was fired later that month.

Agents searching Leusink's home found more than 1,600 pills, evidence bags that had been ripped open or were left unsealed, a thumb drive and an iPhone from a case he had previously worked and $5,432 in cash. Opened evidence bags that were missing hydrocodone pills seized in cases Leusink had worked were found at his desk at the sheriff's office.

The DCI found evidence linking Leusink to 2019 pharmacy burglaries in Akron and Kingsley and others that dated back to 2017, and video and audio footage from his body camera showed him seizing bottles of prescription medications while executing search warrants at homes in rural Merrill and Hinton.

Leusink was arrested in September 2020.

An Iowa State Auditor's Office investigation report in November 2020 detailed flaws in the department's evidence procedures. Van Otterloo, who had requested the probe, said after the report was released that his office had implemented auditors' recommendations to improve procedures.

