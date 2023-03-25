SHELDON, Iowa — A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in Sheldon.

Nathaniel Kessel, 41, was taken into custody in Flandreau, South Dakota, on Iowa arrest warrants for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody in South Dakota and is awaiting extradition to O'Brien County.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, the O'Brien County Communication Center received a call about a deceased female found at 604 Fourth Ave. in Sheldon. Upon arrival, police found the woman's body inside the home and are treating her death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that the woman's name and other details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at (712) 324-2525 or the DCI at (712) 224-7680.