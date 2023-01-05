 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
47-year-old woman charged with leaving dead cat, dogs in freezer of Sac City home

SAC CITY, Iowa — A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a landlord discovered dead dogs and a cat in freezers while cleaning out a Sac City house the woman had been renting.

Sac City police were called on Sunday to a house in the 200 block of East Ahrens Street after the landlord told them the previous tenant, Billi Jo Beyer-Langner, had left two dead cats in the house. Two emaciated, decomposing dogs also were found in a chest freezer in the garage. According to court documents, the house was filled with animal feces and urine, and animals had been kept there without adequate food and water.

Police located Beyer-Langner at a home in the 600 block of Park Avenue later Sunday, and she attempted to flee back inside the house before police arrested her.

Officers returned to the rental home on Monday, when the landlord reported finding a partially decomposed cat in the kitchen freezer.

Beyer-Langner, 47, who gave a Farnhamville, Iowa, address, has been charged with five counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, all aggravated misdemeanors, and a simple misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

