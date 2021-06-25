 Skip to main content
5 apply for NW Iowa district judge opening
SIOUX CITY -- Five people have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, James Daane and Billy Oyadare, all of Sioux City; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, will interview the applicants July 1 at the Woodbury County Courthouse and choose two finalists whose names will be submitted to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them to replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.

Chief Judge, Duane E. Hoffmeyer: District 3B

Hoffmeyer
