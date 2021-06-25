5 apply for NW Iowa district judge opening

Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, James Daane and Billy Oyadare, all of Sioux City; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, will interview the applicants July 1 at the Woodbury County Courthouse and choose two finalists whose names will be submitted to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them to replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.