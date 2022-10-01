55-year-old Texas man pleads not guilty of attempted murder in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Texas man has pleaded not guilty of trying to kill another man in a Storm Lake hotel room.

Miguel Garcia-Montelongo, 55, of Monte Alto, Texas, entered his written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Garcia-Montelongo is charged with assaulting Mario Zamora Cordova on Aug. 5 at the Budget Inn hotel in Storm Lake.

According to court documents, Cordova was at the hotel to discuss a job with Garcia-Montelongo, who offered him drugs. When Cordova refused, Garcia-Montelongo became upset, pushed Cordova to the ground, grabbed a 10-15-inch knife and began gouging Cordova's eyes before attempting to sexually assault him.

Cordova kicked Garcia-Montelongo, causing him to fall on Cordova's right leg, breaking it and dislocating his ankle. Cordova was able to stand up and punched Garcia-Montelongo in the face before exiting the room and calling his wife, who called 911.

Police found Garcia-Montelongo in the hotel room and took him into custody without incident.