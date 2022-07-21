 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
56-year-old Woodbury County man, serving life for kidnapping, dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A former Sioux City man serving a life sentence for kidnapping has died in an Iowa prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said William Harrison Barbee, 56, was pronounced dead from an unexpected medical emergency on Saturday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

Barbee was convicted of first-degree kidnapping in Woodbury County for the 1982 abduction of a Sioux City woman at knifepoint. He later was convicted in Lee County for his role in a prison uprising at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

