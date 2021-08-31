 Skip to main content
6 arrested in multi-state human trafficking operation in Siouxland
6 arrested in multi-state human trafficking operation in Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the South Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County Sheriff's Office, conducted an undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution in the Siouxland area.

The South Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Operation United Front entailed simultaneous state-level human trafficking operations throughout the night on Thursday and into the early morning on Friday.

Timothy Daly

Daly 

Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, Nebraska was arrested on charges of sexual assault; use of an electronic device, a class 1B felony. 

The department said in a statement that Daly was arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer.

Moises Ramirez

Ramirez

Moises Ramirez, 20, of Sioux City, and Edward J. Nelson, 46, of Quimby, Iowa, were both charged with solicitation of prostitution, a misdemeanor. 

Edward Nelson

Nelson

Donnette S. Trostheim, 54, of Sioux City, Amani Baker, 25, of Sioux Falls, and Samantha L. Moore, 37, of Omaha, were cited for prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The sex trafficking operation was part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states.

A 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers, including two minor victims.

