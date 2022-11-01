60-year-old Storm Lake man accused of having sexual contact with a child

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.

Salvador Saldana-Jimenez, 60, is charged in Buena Vista County District Court with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, a class D felony.

In March, the Storm Lake Police Department received a belated report of sexual abuse. The department said in a statement that an investigation revealed that within the last five years, Saldana-Jiminez had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl at a residence in Storm Lake.

In October, the department applied for an arrest warrant for Saldana-Jiminez. He surrendered himself to police on Sunday and is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services and the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.