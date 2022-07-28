 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

61-year-old South Sioux City resident shot by police gets five felony charges

  • 0

DAKOTA CITY — A man shot Thursday by South Sioux City police faces seven charges in connection with the incident.

Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, had his initial appearance Wednesday in Dakota County Court, where he faces felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.

Richard Germek mugshot

Germek

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19. He remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

South Sioux City police officers responding to a call about a possible overdose encountered Germek at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at his apartment building at 320 E. 12th St.

Police chief Ed Mahon said Thursday that paramedics already on the scene evacuated once Germek brandished a gun. Germek shot at officers in the apartment building's hallway, police said, and he was struck when an officer returned fire. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

People are also reading…

No officers were injured.

The officer who shot Germek was not identified and was placed on administrative leave in compliance with standard protocol.

Mahon could not be reached Wednesday for an update on the officer's leave status.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

+1 
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Law allows local Florida governments to ban smoking on beaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News