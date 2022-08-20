 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
61-year-old South Sioux City resident shot by police pleads not guilty to all charges

DAKOTA CITY — A man shot by South Sioux City police has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in connection with the incident.

Richard Germek mugshot

Germek

Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a written plea of not guilty Friday in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun. 

South Sioux City police officers responding to a call about a possible overdose encountered Germek at about 7:50 p.m. on July 21 at his apartment building at 320 E. 12th St.

Authorities said paramedics already on the scene evacuated once Germek brandished a gun. Germek shot at officers in the apartment building's hallway, police said, and he was struck when an officer returned fire. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
