66-year-old man dies while serving life sentence for 1986 Sioux City murder

Jail stock
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A man serving a life sentence for a Sioux City murder was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. 

Simon Curtis Tunstall, 66, died of natural causes, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was in hospice at the correctional facility in Coralville due to chronic illness. 

Tunstall, 30, of Omaha, and his cousin Steven Frasier, 37, of Sioux City, were convicted in February 1987 of first-degree murder for the Aug. 31, 1986, shooting death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jones. A Woodbury County jury found a third defendant, James Simpson, 30, of Omaha, not guilty. 

According to a Sioux City Journal story published on Feb. 19, 1987, the murder was the result of a running feud between Frasier and Jones over the prostitution employment of Jones' girlfriend Chris Buddi. 

Jones was shot three times at the apartment he shared with Buddi in the 100 block of 16th St., after Frasier and Tunstall broke in the front door. 

Tunstall began serving his sentence on March 31, 1987. 

