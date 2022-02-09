66-year-old Sioux City man pleads not guilty to offering 14-year-old $600 to come to his apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of offering a 14-year-old girl $600 to come to his apartment.

Danny Beard, 66, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of enticing away a minor, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, Beard approached the girl on Nov. 14 outside her grandmother's apartment building and asked, "You want to come with me?" The girl believed Beard wanted to have sex with her and said no. Beard then said, "I'll give you 500 (dollars).

Beard parked his pickup and approached the girl again as she was struggling to enter the code to unlock the security door and enter the apartment building. Beard again offered the girl $500 to come up to his apartment, then raised his offer to $600. The girl did not respond, but Beard unlocked the door and they entered the building. The girl went to her grandmother's apartment, and her grandmother filed a police report.

Beard told an investigator he thought the girl was someone else he knew on the streets. Beard denied that his offer of money was for sex, but said it was for cleaning his apartment, court documents said.

