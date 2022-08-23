67-year-old Sioux City man found guilty of attempted enticement of minor

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of offering a teenage girl $600 to come to his apartment.

At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, jurors found Danny Beard guilty of attempting to entice a minor. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 14 in Woodbury County District Court.

Beard, 67, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with approaching the 14-year-old girl on Nov. 14 outside her grandmother's apartment building near Cook Park and asking her, "You want to come with me?" The girl believed Beard wanted to have sex with her and said no. Beard then said, "I'll give you 500 (dollars)."

Beard parked his pickup and approached the girl again as she struggled to enter the code to unlock the security door and enter the apartment building. Beard again offered the girl $500 to come up to his apartment, then raised his offer to $600. The girl did not respond, but Beard unlocked the door and they entered the building. The girl went to her grandmother's apartment, and her grandmother filed a police report.

Beard told an investigator he thought the girl was someone else he knew on the streets. Beard denied that his offer of money was for sex, but said it was for cleaning his apartment, court documents said.