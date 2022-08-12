 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

6th District Judge Vampola to resign

FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2.

Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.

Ken Vampola mug

Vampola

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve," Vampola said in a news release.

Among the positions he held prior to his appointment to the bench, Vampola was a Winnebago Tribal Court judge from 1998-2003 and a Winnebago tribal prosecutor and juvenile presenting officer from 1995-98.

