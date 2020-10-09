 Skip to main content
7 apply for Northeast Nebraska judicial vacancy
DAKOTA CITY -- The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing on Oct. 29 to review the seven applicants for the vacant county judge position in Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District.

Applying for the position are: Joel Carlson, of Norfolk, Nebraska; Dakota County Public Defender Louvontree Hunter, of South Sioux City; Edward Matney, of Hartington, Nebraska; Jeffrey Kurtz and Patrick Runge, of Omaha; Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson, of Dakota City; and Deputy Dakota County Attorney Melinda Wicks, of Sergeant Bluff.

Members of the public may present testimony on any of the applicants during the hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the county courtroom in the Dakota County Courthouse in Dakota County. Written testimony or other pertinent information may be mailed to the commission chair by Oct. 22 at Justice Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509.

The Sixth District includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. The primary office for the judge is Dakota City with duties in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Burt counties. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager.

