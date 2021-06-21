7 charged with break-in at former Clay Central-Everly school

EVERLY, Iowa -- Two Sioux Cityans are among five adults and two juveniles arrested and charged with breaking into and vandalizing the former Clay Central-Everly school building in Everly.

Castle Biggar, 21, and Kala Biggar, 20, both of Sioux City, were arrested June 15 and charged with trespassing, a serious misdemeanor. According to court documents, the two were among a group of people who entered the building late June 7 or early June 8 through a cafeteria window.

On June 14, Clay County Sheriff's deputies arrested Riley Neuman, 19, Autumn Swancutt, 19, and Izayah Hooven, 19, all of Spencer, Iowa. Neuman and Swancutt were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Hooven was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.

The three are accused of breaking pictures and lab beakers, spray painting tables, walls, lockers and drums and stealing an American flag, amplifier/speaker, projector and three laptop computers. The items were later returned to authorities, court documents said.

Also arrested and charged as juveniles with burglary, theft and criminal mischief were a 16-year-old female from Melvin, Iowa, and a 17-year-old male from Spencer.

After closing its middle and high school, the Clay Central-Everly School District sold the building in 2019 to Brent Koppie, of Cherokee, Iowa. The district continues to operate a preschool through sixth grade building in Royal.

