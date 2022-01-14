7-year-old's death being investigated by Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities in Storm Lake are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1400 block of Seneca Street in response to a report of a child who was not breathing.
Officers and paramedics began emergency medical care and transported the child to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.
The Storm Lake Police Department and the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the death. The Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny, Iowa, has been asked to perform an autopsy.