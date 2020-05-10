70-year-old Spirit Lake man held on second-degree murder charge after fatal shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IRETON, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound outside of Ireton.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:03 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office was notified of a disturbance involving a shooting at a residence on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton.

Deputies found a 58-year-old male inside the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound. One other person inside the residence at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

The sheriff's office arrested 70-year-old Gregg Winterfield of Spirit Lake on a second-degree murder charge.

The victim, whose name has been withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, was taken to the Iowa State Crime Lab in Ankeny for autopsy.

