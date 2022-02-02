74-year-old Osceola County man dies during prison sentence, fourth inmate to die in Iowa system in 2022

CORALVILLE -- A little more than a year into a five-year sentence, 74-year-old Kenneth David Fransen was pronounced dead on Monday morning at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Fransen, who was from Osceola County, died of natural causes.

Fransen had started his sentence on Jan. 6, 2021 after a "third or subsequent offense" of operating while intoxicated.

A 2019 story from KIWA Radio said that Fransen, then 72, was involved in a 14-mile low-speed pursuit with Lyon County deputies that ended after a 55-minute standoff. The piece then notes Fransen was brought in for a mental evaluation.

Since January of this year, the Iowa Department of Corrections' website shows that four inmates have died in the prison system: Charles Earl Thompson, 65; Donald Edward Lanphier, 84; Kenneth Louis Howell Jr., 59; and Fransen. In 2021, the DOC site lists 22 inmates who died while serving time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.