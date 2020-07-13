8 apply for upcoming NW Iowa judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Eight people have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.
Applying for the district judge position are Michael Johnson and John Sandy, of Spirit Lake; Shayne Mayer, of Rock Rapids; Bridget Bailey, of Spencer; Conrad Meis and Todd Holmes, of Algona, Ashley Herrig, of Storm Lake, and Lisa Mazurek, of Cherokee.
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3A Judicial District, which includes Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Clay, O'Brien, Cherokee and Buena Vista counties, will interview the applicants July 21 at the Clay County Courthouse in Spencer and choose two finalists whose names will be submitted to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them to replace District Judge Don Courtney, who is retiring Oct. 1.
