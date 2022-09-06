84-year-old Merrill man charged with shooting stepson heads to trial

LE MARS, Iowa — More than two years after the shooting death of Kevin Juzek, the man suspected of firing the fatal shots will stand trial for murder.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court for Thomas Knapp, who is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting at their rural Merrill home.

Knapp, 84, is accused of shooting Juzek, his 51-year-old stepson, in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun inside the home. Knapp's lawyers, Wendy Samuelson and Jill Eimermann, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, have filed notice they will argue at trial that Knapp acted in self-defense and/or defense of another.

The defense also had sought to keep firearms evidence and certain statements Knapp made to authorities at the scene from being presented at trial, but District Judge James Daane, who will preside over the trial, overruled their motion to suppress.

According to court documents, Knapp told an officer that Juzek wouldn't be giving him any more problems.

"He's been bugging me forever. He attacked me and I shot him," Knapp allegedly said.

Knapp's trial has been rescheduled several times because of Knapp's mental condition. In August 2021, he was declared incompetent to stand trial, and Knapp underwent months of treatment at the Iowa Department of Corrections' Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

In February, a psychiatrist determined that Knapp had been exaggerating his mental limitations and was mentally competent to go to trial.

The case has been further complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with his attorneys and follow along with court proceedings, even after being fitted with hearing aids. At a recent hearing, he was able to follow court proceedings with an iPad that provided a real-time transcript that he could read.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse. He is charged with striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed. Both cases will be tried at the same time.

Knapp and his wife have since divorced.