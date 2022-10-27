Accomplice in 2018 Le Mars bank robbery arrested for escaping federal custody

SIOUX CITY — The getaway driver in a 2018 Le Mars, Iowa, bank robbery is back in federal custody nearly three months after leaving a halfway house in Sioux City.

Federal authorities served an arrest warrant on Karen Merrick Friday at the Hardin County Jail. She had been arrested Sept. 9 in Minneapolis.

At an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a judge ordered Merrick to remain detained while facing a charge of escape from federal custody.

Merrick, 39, of Sioux City, was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of accessory after the fact in the Dec. 12, 2018, robbery of Iowa State Bank in Le Mars. She waited in a U-Haul van for Phillip White and drove him from the scene after he obtained $16,190 in cash from a teller. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase into rural Plymouth County before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop. White was ultimately sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Merrick began serving a two-year term of supervised release in January 2021. Terms of her release were modified in July after she admitted to using controlled substances, and she was placed at Dismas Charities Residential Re-Entry Center.

On Aug. 2, Merrick signed out of the facility to go to work through a temporary employment agency at Palmer Candy Company. A staff member who called Palmer Candy to verify Merrick had arrived at work was told she had not. Merrick did not return to Dismas on Aug. 2 or after. Her whereabouts were unknown until her arrest in Minneapolis.