PONCA, Neb. -- A Wakefield, Nebraska, accountant has pleaded not guilty to taking more than $109,000 from a church.
Michael Pommer, 45, waived his right to appear in person for arraignment and filed a written plea Wednesday in Dixon County District Court to 15 counts of theft by unlawful taking.
A self-employed CPA, Pommer is accused of making 15 transfers totaling $109,727 from two accounts at Salem Lutheran Church, of Wakefield, to his personal bank account and American Express account. One $14,412 transfer was made to the Internal Revenue Service to pay his tax obligations, according to court documents. The transfers, ranging from $1,750 to $15,000, were made during a two-year period from June 24, 2016, through Sept. 5.
An affidavit filed in the case showed that Pommer has reimbursed the church accounts for $114,570.