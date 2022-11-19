Additional protection orders sought against wife of Laurel homicide suspect

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Two more people are seeking protection orders against the wife of the man charged in a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

Sherry and Alan Pallas both filed affidavits Thursday in Cedar County District Court saying Carrie Jones threatened to kill them during an August confrontation outside their home and has repeatedly yelled threats at them while in her yard.

"I truly feel she will kill ...," Sherry Pallas wrote in her petition. "We need these protection order(sic) 2 help feel safe."

A judge has not yet ruled on their petitions.

Carrie Jones' husband, Jason Jones, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson for the Aug. 4 shooting deaths of four Laurel residents.

Earlier this week, the fiancé of one of the victims was granted a protection order against Carrie Jones, who he said had confronted and threatened to kill him while he was moving items out of the late Michele Ebeling's home across the street from Jones.

Sherry and Allan Pallas both referred to an Aug. 27 incident in which they were outside their home a block from Jones' house. Allan Pallas said he was working on his car in the driveway when he heard Jones screaming at his wife, Sherry. According to Sherry Pallas, Jones came up to her car and asked her what she was looking at, then told her, "I will kill you two. I will kill everyone in Laurel."

Allan Pallas said in his petition that Jones threatened to fight him and made a shooting gesture with her hand toward him.

"At that time I truly believed she meant what she said," Allan Pallas said, adding he and his wife reported the incident to police.

Both said they heard Jones has bought a gun and they do not feel safe knowing she has a deadly weapon.

Ebeling, 53, was found shot to death inside her burning home at 209 Elm St., and three other shooting victims -- Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55 -- were found at about the same time in their burning home three blocks away.

Jason Jones, 42, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7. He was arrested about 24 hours after the fires and was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. After 82 days in the hospital, he was released to a state corrections facility in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment.

Search warrant affidavits filed in the case show that Carrie Jones was seen at Ebeling's home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

No criminal charges have been filed against Carrie Jones.