After pursuit, Sioux City police arrest man who fired gun

SIOUX CITY -- After a search in which Sioux City Police Department officers sought a fleeing man who had fired a gun Thursday morning, officials have apprehended the man.
Sgt. Jeremy McClure the incident took place in the vicinity of the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. The man was brought into custody about 10:30 a.m., after a pursuit of about one hour.
The incident is being investigated by Iowa State Patrol, a police department tweet said.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
Government and education reporter.
