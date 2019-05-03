STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two men were arrested on multiple charges by the Storm Lake Police Department on Thursday, after officers seized drugs with a value of $282,000 and several guns and assault rifles.
In a release, the department reported the arrests of Billy Fang, 28, and Marvin Moua, 34, both of Storm Lake. The department's tactical entry team and the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office on Thursday executed a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street, and reported finding four pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
Fang was arrested on several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of trafficking stolen weapons.
Three hours later on Thursday evening, in executing a search warrant in the 400 block of Cayuga Street, officers found Moua. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of trafficking stolen weapons.
The weapons seized during the arrests included two hand guns, two assault rifles, including some stolen in other states.
Police said Moua's car was seized, and the street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $282,000. Both men were booked on $100,000 bond in Buena Vista County Jail.