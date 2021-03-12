Agreement reached to settle Big Ox lawsuits in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An agreement in principle has been reached to settle 16 lawsuits filed against the shuttered Big Ox Energy biofuels plant and the city of South Sioux City by homeowners living near the plant, recent court filings show.
The agreement is not yet formalized and still needs signatures of all parties involved in the litigation and, in some cases, their insurers before it is finalized. The settlement could come before the South Sioux City Council for approval at its March 22 meeting.
"We were able to meet in the middle through some negotiation. It's probably a good resolution because no one's totally happy. I think everybody compromised a little bit," South Sioux City mayor Rod Koch said.
The amount the city will pay will be made public once the council approves the settlement. Koch said the city's insurance carrier will cover a portion of the settlement costs and the remainder will be paid from the city's budget.
Theresa Koller, an attorney for Olsson Inc., a third-party defendant, said in documents filed last week in federal court in Omaha that through mediation the parties had agreed on principle terms of a settlement that would end years of legal action stemming from neighbors' complaints of odors and gas releases from the plant that they said had made their homes uninhabitable and caused health problems.
The agreement would settle:
-- A federal lawsuit initially filed in Dakota County in 2018 by Carol Baker, who said Big Ox is partially responsible for her husband's death and that odors and gases from the plant ruined their home. Robert Baker Sr., 74, died Dec. 29, 2016, two months after he and Carol Baker left their home at 3826 G St. They were staying in a hotel when Baker was injured in a fall, leading to complications that caused his death.
-- 15 lawsuits filed in 2017 and 2018 in Dakota County by residents living near the plant who said that toxic gases from the plant backed up into their homes through the city's sewer system and have caused health problems and property damage. The homeowners also sued South Sioux City, saying the city and Big Ox knew that the city's sewer system was not capable of handling the volume and type of discharges coming from the plant.
Mike Orlando, who owned a home at 1501 Bennet Ave. with his wife, Brenda, confirmed an agreement in principle has been reached and said they received settlement documents late Thursday but had not yet reviewed them. Orlando said he could not disclose his settlement amount and other information. He said he and his wife no longer own the South Sioux City home.
Other homeowners contacted by the Journal Friday did not respond.
Big Ox spokesman Kevin Bradley said he was not able to comment on the agreement at this time.
The city and Big Ox denied the homeowners' allegations from the beginning, and Big Ox later countersued former soybean processor CHS Inc., which it said illegally released acidic wastewater into the city's sewer system, and Olsson Inc., an engineering firm that Big Ox said recommended wastewater from its plant be routed through a sewer main that ran through residential areas.
Located in South Sioux City's Roth Industrial Park near Big Ox, CHS closed its plant in December 2017 and later sold it to Ingredion. CHS has paid an $80,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of federal wastewater regulations.
Big Ox began operations in September 2016. Described as a state-of-the-art biodigester, the plant separated solids from industry wastewater and processed them through anaerobic digesters to create methane that was sold and injected into a nearby natural gas pipeline. The remaining wastewater was discharged through the city's sewer system and across the Missouri River to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.
The plant was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations for gas emissions, sludge spills and solid waste storage.
Big Ox shut down the plant in April 2019 after Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees, fines and other charges.
In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations.
Big Ox in August settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said that plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of the settlement were not divulged.
Judges also have entered at least three judgments against the company for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and others who provided services.
If the latest settlement is approved, two legal disputes between the city, Big Ox and lenders would remain.
Wells Fargo filed a complaint against South Sioux City in federal court in Omaha in September seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says were due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.
The city council in October denied the claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.
The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the city's tipping agreement with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe millions of dollars in unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking. The city also wants Big Ox ordered to resume operations.
Koch said he believes the plant someday will be reopened.
The city plans to build its own wastewater treatment plant at an estimated cost of $45 million, and Koch said an operational Big Ox facility would boost the city's capacity to treat industrial waste. He said several potential buyers have expressed interest in the Big Ox plant, but no deals are pending. The city also has discussed buying the plant and hiring a third party to run it.
"I think someone's going to buy it and it's going to be connected to our new sewer plant," Koch said.