Agreement reached to settle Big Ox lawsuits in South Sioux City

Big Ox in August settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said that plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of the settlement were not divulged.

Judges also have entered at least three judgments against the company for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and others who provided services.

If the latest settlement is approved, two legal disputes between the city, Big Ox and lenders would remain.

Wells Fargo filed a complaint against South Sioux City in federal court in Omaha in September seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says were due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.

The city council in October denied the claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.

The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the city's tipping agreement with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe millions of dollars in unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking. The city also wants Big Ox ordered to resume operations.

Koch said he believes the plant someday will be reopened.

The city plans to build its own wastewater treatment plant at an estimated cost of $45 million, and Koch said an operational Big Ox facility would boost the city's capacity to treat industrial waste. He said several potential buyers have expressed interest in the Big Ox plant, but no deals are pending. The city also has discussed buying the plant and hiring a third party to run it.

"I think someone's going to buy it and it's going to be connected to our new sewer plant," Koch said.