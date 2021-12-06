 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Akron, Iowa man arrested by U.S. Marshals on Plymouth Co. sex abuse warrant

  • 0
u.s. marshals office
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa man, accused of sexual abuse and domestic assault in Plymouth County, was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 30.

U.S. Marshals in Salt Lake City located Joseph Eden, following an investigation led by the Akron Police Department, with assistance by U.S. Marshals in Sioux City.

Eden had a Plymouth County warrant, charging him with sexual abuse in the third degree, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and violating a no-contact order.

Eden is currently being held in the Salt Lake City Adult Correctional Center, awaiting extradition back to Plymouth County.

+1 
Crime stock, police stock
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The shell surrounding our Solar System might contain trillions of mysterious objects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News