Akron, Iowa man arrested by U.S. Marshals on Plymouth Co. sex abuse warrant

SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa man, accused of sexual abuse and domestic assault in Plymouth County, was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 30.

U.S. Marshals in Salt Lake City located Joseph Eden, following an investigation led by the Akron Police Department, with assistance by U.S. Marshals in Sioux City.

Eden had a Plymouth County warrant, charging him with sexual abuse in the third degree, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and violating a no-contact order.

Eden is currently being held in the Salt Lake City Adult Correctional Center, awaiting extradition back to Plymouth County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.