Akron lawyer named new judge in Sioux County

SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.

Noll currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices at Deck Law in Sioux City. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims and hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.