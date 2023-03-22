LE MARS, Iowa -- A Plymouth County jury on Tuesday found an Akron, Iowa, man not guilty of having sexual contact with a young girl.

Kevin Jacobs, 66, had faced four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Three other charges were dismissed prior to his trial in Plymouth County District Court.

Jacobs was accused of having sexual contact with the girl periodically during an eight-year period that began in 2009.

Jacobs is scheduled to stand trial in May in Sioux County, where he has pleaded not guilty to single counts of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of having contact with the same girl while camping at a Hawarden, Iowa, park sometime between May 20, 2016, and June 29, 2018.