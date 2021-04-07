Akron man charged with sexual contact with girl

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Akron, Iowa, man has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a young girl more than two years ago.
Sioux County authorities on Tuesday served Kevin Jacobs, 64, with an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Jacobs had contact with the girl, who was under age 12, while camping at a Hawarden, Iowa, park sometime between May 20, 2016, and June 29, 2018.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.