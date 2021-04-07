 Skip to main content
Akron man charged with sexual contact with girl
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Akron, Iowa, man has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a young girl more than two years ago.

Sioux County authorities on Tuesday served Kevin Jacobs, 64, with an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Jacobs had contact with the girl, who was under age 12, while camping at a Hawarden, Iowa, park sometime between May 20, 2016, and June 29, 2018.

