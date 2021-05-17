Akron man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing girl in 2 counties

LE MARS, Iowa -- An Akron, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact multiple times with a young girl over an eight-year period beginning in 2009.

Kevin Jacobs, 65, entered his written pleas Monday in Plymouth County District Court to six counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

He is accused of having sexual contact with the girl beginning as early as 2009, when she was 4 years old. The alleged contact occurred periodically until December 2017 and took place in Jacobs' Akron home.

Jacobs has pleaded not guilty in Sioux County District Court to single counts of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of having contact with the same girl while camping at a Hawarden, Iowa, park sometime between May 20, 2016, and June 29, 2018.

