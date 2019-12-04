Akron police chief takes to Facebook to address burglary suspect

AKRON, Iowa -- To whomever broke into Thorson Drug in Akron on Wednesday morning: the police chief wants you to know that he'll be seeing you soon.

"We have spectacular video of you committing this crime, we have other evidence that we’re processing and witnesses we are interviewing. We’ll have you (in) custody very soon," Akron police Chief Bill Young said in a post on the Akron Police Department's Facebook page.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Young was no less confident.

"We're going to get him, absolutely," Young said. "I am confident that he'll be prosecuted."

Young said surveillance video from inside the business showed the suspect appeared to be searching for narcotic prescription drugs such as hydrocodone. Those drugs are secured at the pharmacy, Young said. The video showed the suspect taking bottles of prescription drugs off of shelves, looking at them and replacing them, then leaving the building.

"It doesn't appear that anything was taken," Young said.

