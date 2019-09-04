LE MARS, Iowa -- An Akron, Iowa, woman charged with making a false report to authorities investigating her husband's shooing entered a plea Wednesday to a lesser charge.
Becky Hebert, 35, entered an Alford plea to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, in Plymouth County District Court. Under terms of an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.
According to court documents, prosecutors will recommend that Hebert receive a $250 fine, which will be suspended because of her financial situation. She will be required to pay court costs and her court-appointed attorney's fees. She could have faced up to 30 days in jail.
Hebert was arrested in June and charged with making a false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, a serious misdemeanor.
A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
Hebert had initially been charged with shooting Jeremy Hebert, 40, on Oct. 6, 2017, during an argument in their rural Akron home. A complaint containing the charge was later dismissed after Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said more time was needed to investigate medical and lab reports and cell phone records.
An autopsy showed that Jeremy Hebert died of a single shotgun wound to the chest and abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Plymouth County authorities in May filed a new complaint in the case, saying that Hebert told deputies on the night of the shooting that she had shot her husband. But after six to eight hours, deputies learned about a recorded call made to Sioux County authorities that contained information confirming that Hebert was not the shooter.
Authorities have not released any information on any other possible shooting suspect.