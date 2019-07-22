LE MARS, Iowa -- An Akron, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty to making a false report to authorities investigating the fatal shooting of her husband.
Becky Hebert, 35, entered her written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to a serious misdemeanor charge of making false reports to public safety entities.
Hebert had initially been charged with shooting Jeremy Hebert, 40, on Oct. 6, 2017, during an argument in their rural Akron home, but the complaint was dismissed while authorities continued to investigate the shooting.
An autopsy showed that Jeremy Hebert died of a single shotgun wound to the chest and abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.
On June 12, Becky Hebert was arrested on the new charge.
According to court documents, Hebert told deputies the night of the shooting that she had shot her husband. Deputies later learned about a recorded call that had gone to the Sioux County Communications Center that investigators say confirmed that Hebert was not the shooter.
There have been no other arrests in connection with the shooting.
