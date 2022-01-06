Albert City woman gets 30 days prison for money laundering

SIOUX CITY -- An Albert City, Iowa, woman who smuggled and trafficked counterfeit goods was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in federal prison..
Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezma, 23, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of money laundering.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ledesma-Ledezma laundered money on April 9, 2020, when she bought a home for $65,000 with money she made by smuggling counterfeit goods into the United States and trafficking them. The goods had an approximate value of more than $370,000, and Ledesma-Ledezma make a profit of at least $65,000.
Ledesma-Ledezma has agreed to forfeit property she acquired with money she made illegally. She must serve two years on supervised release after completing her prison sentence.