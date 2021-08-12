Albert City woman pleads guilty of money laundering

SIOUX CITY -- An Albert City, Iowa, woman who operated an illegal business has pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering in federal court.
Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezma, 23, entered her plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and has agreed to forfeit property she acquired with money she made illegally.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ledesma-Ledezma laundered money on April 9, 2020, when she bought a home for $65,000 with money she made by smuggling counterfeit goods into the United States and trafficking them. The goods had an approximate value of more than $370,000, and Ledesma-Ledezma make a profit of at least $65,000.
Ledesma-Ledezma faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
