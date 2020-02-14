Alcester man faces federal wire, mail fraud charges

SIOUX FALLS -- An Alcester, South Dakota, man has pleaded not guilty to conducting a parts-selling scheme.

Christopher Day, 31, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to 12 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Day operated the scheme from 2015 to 2019 while working for Pedersen Machine in Beresford, South Dakota. He's accused of using the U.S. Postal Service to mail invoices for the fraudulent transactions involving a shell business in 2018 and 2019.

Day is accused of ordering parts for himself and reselling them online, making it appear as if the parts were ordered on behalf of his employer's customers. Day would then cancel the orders, but keep the parts.

