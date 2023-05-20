ALCESTER, South Dakota — A 56-year-old former bookkeeper and accountant from Union County was recently charged with 10 counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota.

According to U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota: Michelle Warner, a resident of Alcester, South Dakota, was indicted earlier this month and pled not guilt to the charges on Thursday, May 18 with U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy presiding.

In the indictment, Warner is accused of devising, and intending to devise, a scheme and artifice to "defraud and obtain money and property, from others, by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises."

The indictment then alleges that, from about June 1, 2018 until May 17, 2022, Warner, in her work as a bookkeeper/accountant and a business administrator, "falsely and fraudulently paid herself additional and unauthorized payroll payments and then used the funds for her own purposes." She's also accused of using her employer's credit card, without authority, for personal use, and causing her employer to "remit payroll tax to the Internal Revenue Service on her behalf."

The maximum penalty for conviction on such charges is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $1,000 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered, per a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Warner was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set," the release said.