Algona, Iowa man faces felony charge following high-speed chase

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An Algona, Iowa man faces a felony charge following a police chase through multiple counties, early Thursday morning.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, a Spirit Lake Police Department officer observed a red Chevy Impala, westbound on Highway 9/71 and speeding. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver continues to elude.

According to the Spirit Lake Police Department, the Impala reached speeds in excess of 115 mph before coming to a rest in Jackson County, near 780th St. and 370th Ave. The driver was then arrested without incident.

Klint Wyatt King, 28, was charged with eluding (speed/OWI enhancement) a class D felony; operating while intoxicated, first, a serious misdemeanor; reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, speeding, driving while license is suspended, failure to use headlamps when required, driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are all simple misdemeanors.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Worthington Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of this case.

